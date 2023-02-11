Who's Playing

South Dakota @ South Dakota State

Current Records: South Dakota 11-14; South Dakota State 14-11

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Coyotes and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Frost Arena. South Dakota has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with South Dakota State and is hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 5 of 2021.

South Dakota received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 86-72 to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, South Dakota State beat the North Dakota State Bison 90-85 on Saturday.

South Dakota is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-8 ATS when expected to lose.

South Dakota State's win lifted them to 14-11 while South Dakota's defeat dropped them down to 11-14. We'll see if the Jackrabbits can repeat their recent success or if the Coyotes bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a big 10-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

South Dakota State have won 14 out of their last 19 games against South Dakota.