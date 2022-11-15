Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ South Dakota State

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 1-1; South Dakota State 1-1

What to Know

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Sanford Pentagon. The Jackrabbits will be strutting in after a win while St. Bonaventure will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but last week South Dakota State sidestepped the Boise State Broncos for a 68-66 victory.

Speaking of close games: St. Bonaventure was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 84-80 to the Canisius Golden Griffins. The losing side was boosted by guard Daryl Banks III, who had 22 points.

South Dakota State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 2-0 record against the spread.

South Dakota State's win brought them up to 1-1 while the Bonnies' loss pulled them down to an identical 1-1. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jackrabbits are stumbling into the matchup with the 48th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.7 on average. St. Bonaventure is 24th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 12.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Pentagon -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Pentagon -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.54

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a 5-point favorite against the Bonnies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.