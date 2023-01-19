Who's Playing

Denver @ South Dakota

Current Records: Denver 11-9; South Dakota 8-10

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes are 12-3 against the Denver Pioneers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. South Dakota and Denver will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Pioneers will be strutting in after a win while South Dakota will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between South Dakota and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with South Dakota falling 82-64 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Denver netted a 78-71 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday.

The Coyotes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

South Dakota is now 8-10 while Denver sits at 11-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: South Dakota is stumbling into the game with the 359th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. Denver has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 14th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Odds

The Coyotes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Dakota have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Denver.