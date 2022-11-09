Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ South Dakota

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will face off against the South Dakota Coyotes at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Bisons struggled last year, ending up 14-19. South Dakota was 19-12 last season and is coming off of an 85-59 loss against the Wisconsin Badgers on Monday.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Lipscomb ranked ninth worst with respect to takeaways last season, where the squad accrued only 10.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Lipscomb, South Dakota was 54th best (top 5%) in turnovers per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with only ten on average.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Lipscomb will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Coyotes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.