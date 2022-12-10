Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ South Dakota

Current Records: UC Irvine 6-3; South Dakota 5-5

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters will face off against the South Dakota Coyotes on the road at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

UC Irvine entered their game against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The matchup between them was not particularly close, with the Anteaters falling 80-66.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes suffered a grim 79-58 defeat to the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday. Guard A.J. Plitzuweit (15 points) was the top scorer for South Dakota.

UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put UC Irvine at 6-3 and South Dakota at 5-5. The Anteaters are 1-1 after losses this year, the Coyotes 3-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Anteaters are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.