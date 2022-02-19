Who's Playing
Western Illinois @ South Dakota
Current Records: Western Illinois 15-12; South Dakota 16-10
What to Know
The Western Illinois Leathernecks are 3-12 against the South Dakota Coyotes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Leathernecks and South Dakota will face off in a Summit battle at 5 p.m. ET at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota will be strutting in after a victory while WIU will be stumbling in from a loss.
WIU was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 91-66 punch to the gut against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Meanwhile, South Dakota was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They blew past the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies 81-60 on Thursday.
The Leathernecks are now 15-12 while the Coyotes sit at 16-10. South Dakota is 9-6 after wins this year, and WIU is 6-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Dakota have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Western Illinois.
