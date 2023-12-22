Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Albany 7-5, South Florida 5-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes will head out on the road to face off against the South Florida Bulls at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Yuengling Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 52 points in their last match, Albany made sure to put some points up on the board against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Great Danes came out on top against the Pioneers by a score of 93-79.

Meanwhile, South Florida had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 77-64 win over the Ramblers.

South Florida relied on the efforts of Jayden Reid, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds, and Selton Miguel, who scored 21 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Miguel has scored all season.

The Great Danes' victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.5 points per game. As for the Bulls, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Albany couldn't quite finish off South Florida in their previous meeting back in November of 2015 and fell 63-61. Can Albany avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.