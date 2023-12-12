Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 4-7, South Florida 3-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the South Florida Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 12th at Yuengling Center. Arkansas Pine Bluff might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Saturday.

We saw a pretty high 164.5-over/under line set for Arkansas Pine Bluff's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 101-63 bruising that the Huskies dished out on Saturday. The over/under was set at 164.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Rashad Williams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 23 points.

Meanwhile, South Florida's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They took down the Seminoles 88-72. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for South Florida's 56-point performance the game before.

South Florida got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Selton Miguel out in front who scored 20 points. Miguel continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Chris Youngblood was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Golden Lions have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season. As for the Bulls, their win bumped their record up to 3-4.

Tuesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Arkansas Pine Bluff was pulverized by South Florida 70-41 when the teams last played back in November of 2019. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.