Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Charlotte 14-7, South Florida 15-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Charlotte 49ers and the South Florida Bulls are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Yuengling Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Charlotte comes in on eight and the Bulls on seven.

Last Saturday, the 49ers didn't have too much trouble with the Pirates at home as they won 67-52.

Charlotte's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Igor Milicic Jr. led the charge by dropping a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. Nik Graves was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

North Texas typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday South Florida proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Mean Green by a score of 60-55.

South Florida's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Brandon Stroud, who scored eight points along with 12 rebounds and two steals. Stroud is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The 49ers' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.6 points per game. As for the Bulls, they are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 14 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season.

Charlotte will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 12-7-1 and South Florida is 4-2-1.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, South Florida is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Charlotte might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

South Florida is a slight 2-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

South Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.