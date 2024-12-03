Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Stetson 1-6, South Florida 4-3

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for South Florida. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Stetson Hatters at 7:00 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. The Bulls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.3 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, South Florida skirted by Wright State 73-72 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Jayden Reid with less than a second left in the second quarter.

Jamille Reynolds was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Even though they won, South Florida struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, Stetson's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 92-77 to La Salle.

Mehki Ellison put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 20 points along with seven rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Abramo Canka was another key player, posting 14 points in addition to five rebounds.

South Florida has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 4-3 record this season. As for Stetson, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-6.

South Florida and Stetson were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, but South Florida came up empty-handed after a 68-67 loss. Can South Florida avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

South Florida is a big 16.5-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

South Florida has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Stetson.