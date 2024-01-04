Who's Playing
Temple Owls @ South Florida Bulls
Current Records: Temple 7-6, South Florida 7-4
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
The Temple Owls are on the road again on Thursday and play against the South Florida Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Yuengling Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Sunday, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, the Owls made off with a 55-54 victory over the Pilots. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Temple has scored all season.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Temple to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jordan Riley, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Riley pulled down ten or more rebounds.
Meanwhile, South Florida came tearing into Friday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hornets and snuck past 73-70. The overall outcome was as expected, but Alabama State made it much more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Chris Youngblood was the offensive standout of the game as he went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 1 assists. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Reid, who scored 13 points.
The Owls now have a winning record of 7-6. As for the Bulls, they pushed their record up to 7-4 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Temple came out on top in a nail-biter against South Florida in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, sneaking past 79-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Temple since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Temple has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Florida.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Temple 79 vs. South Florida 76
- Jan 04, 2023 - Temple 68 vs. South Florida 64
- Mar 06, 2022 - Temple 75 vs. South Florida 47
- Feb 07, 2022 - South Florida 52 vs. Temple 49
- Mar 11, 2021 - South Florida 73 vs. Temple 71
- Feb 24, 2021 - Temple 65 vs. South Florida 47
- Feb 21, 2021 - South Florida 83 vs. Temple 76
- Mar 01, 2020 - South Florida 64 vs. Temple 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - Temple 70 vs. South Florida 69
- Jan 12, 2019 - Temple 82 vs. South Florida 80