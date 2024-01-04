Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Temple 7-6, South Florida 7-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Temple Owls are on the road again on Thursday and play against the South Florida Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Yuengling Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, the Owls made off with a 55-54 victory over the Pilots. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Temple has scored all season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Temple to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jordan Riley, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Riley pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Florida came tearing into Friday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hornets and snuck past 73-70. The overall outcome was as expected, but Alabama State made it much more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Chris Youngblood was the offensive standout of the game as he went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 1 assists. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Reid, who scored 13 points.

The Owls now have a winning record of 7-6. As for the Bulls, they pushed their record up to 7-4 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Temple came out on top in a nail-biter against South Florida in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, sneaking past 79-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Temple since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Temple has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Florida.