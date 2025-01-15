Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: UAB 10-7, South Florida 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

South Florida will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UAB Blazers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. The Bulls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

South Florida is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Tulane just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Green Wave by a score of 73-70.

Despite their defeat, South Florida saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. CJ Brown, who had eight points in addition to six assists and six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Those six assists gave Brown a new career-high. Another player making a difference was Jamille Reynolds, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, UAB won against Tulane last Tuesday with 81 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Sunday. UAB walked away with an 81-76 victory over FAU. The win was nothing new for the Blazers as they're now sitting on three straight.

UAB's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Yaxel Lendeborg led the charge by dropping a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Lendeborg is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last five games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Christian Coleman, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

UAB smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests.

South Florida's loss dropped their record down to 9-7. As for UAB, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 10-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only UAB took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be South Florida's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

UAB is a slight 2-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

UAB has won all of the games they've played against South Florida in the last 10 years.