Watch South Florida vs. Cincinnati: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ South Florida

Current Records: Cincinnati 18-10; South Florida 13-16

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats are 6-0 against the South Florida Bulls since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Cincinnati is on the road again Tuesday and plays against South Florida at 7 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. The Bearcats won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.

Cincinnati ended up a good deal behind the Houston Cougars when they played on Sunday, losing 68-55. The losing side was boosted by forward Tre Scott, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Scott has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Florida didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Temple Owls on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 64-58 victory. South Florida got double-digit scores from four players: guard Justin Brown (13), forward Michael Durr (12), guard David Collins (11), and forward Antun Maricevic (10).

Cincinnati is now 18-10 while South Florida sits at 13-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cincinnati have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 20th in college basketball. As for the Bulls, they come into the contest boasting the 13th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.2. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.49

Odds

The Bearcats are a 4-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

Cincinnati have won all of the games they've played against South Florida in the last six years.