Watch South Florida vs. Cincinnati: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch South Florida vs. Cincinnati basketball game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ South Florida
Current Records: Cincinnati 18-10; South Florida 13-16
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats are 6-0 against the South Florida Bulls since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Cincinnati is on the road again Tuesday and plays against South Florida at 7 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. The Bearcats won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.
Cincinnati ended up a good deal behind the Houston Cougars when they played on Sunday, losing 68-55. The losing side was boosted by forward Tre Scott, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Scott has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, South Florida didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Temple Owls on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 64-58 victory. South Florida got double-digit scores from four players: guard Justin Brown (13), forward Michael Durr (12), guard David Collins (11), and forward Antun Maricevic (10).
Cincinnati is now 18-10 while South Florida sits at 13-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cincinnati have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 20th in college basketball. As for the Bulls, they come into the contest boasting the 13th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.2. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.49
Odds
The Bearcats are a 4-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cincinnati have won all of the games they've played against South Florida in the last six years.
- Jan 15, 2019 - Cincinnati 82 vs. South Florida 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - Cincinnati 78 vs. South Florida 55
- Feb 15, 2017 - Cincinnati 68 vs. South Florida 54
- Jan 29, 2017 - Cincinnati 94 vs. South Florida 53
- Feb 04, 2016 - Cincinnati 88 vs. South Florida 57
- Jan 10, 2016 - Cincinnati 54 vs. South Florida 51
