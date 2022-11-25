Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ South Florida

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 2-3; South Florida 1-5

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls will look to defend their home court Friday against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers at 2 p.m. ET. South Florida is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The Bulls can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They enjoyed a cozy 75-62 victory over the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Tuesday. South Florida's guard Selton Miguel was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 19 points and six assists.

As for St. Francis (N.Y.), it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. Their painful 79-56 loss to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Wednesday might stick with them for a while. The Terriers were surely aware of their 24.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Forward Syrus Grisby wasn't much of a difference maker for St. Francis (N.Y.); Grisby played for 25 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

South Florida is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

South Florida is now 1-5 while St. Francis (N.Y.) sits at 2-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls are 27th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.5 on average. The Terriers have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 14th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.74

Odds

The Bulls are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.