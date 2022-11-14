Who's Playing

Stetson @ South Florida

Current Records: Stetson 1-0; South Florida 0-2

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters' road trip will continue as they head to Yuengling Center at 7 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the South Florida Bulls. The Hatters aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

Stetson was able to grind out a solid victory over the Florida State Seminoles last week, winning 83-74. Among those leading the charge for Stetson was Luke Brown, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.

Meanwhile, South Florida came up short against the Auburn Tigers this past Friday, falling 67-59. Tyler Harris had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Stetson is now 1-0 while South Florida sits at 0-2. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Hatters are stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.8 on average. But the Bulls are 49th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 12.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Florida have won all of the games they've played against Stetson in the last eight years.