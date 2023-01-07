Who's Playing
Lamar @ Southeastern Louisiana
Current Records: Lamar 4-11; Southeastern Louisiana 7-8
What to Know
The Lamar Cardinals and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions are set to square off in a Southland matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at University Center. Southeastern Louisiana will be strutting in after a victory while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a defeat.
2023 "welcomed" Lamar with an 81-55 beatdown courtesy of the New Orleans Privateers on Thursday.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Southeastern Louisiana and the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Southeastern Louisiana wrapped it up with a 71-59 win at home.
Lamar is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Lamar's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The Cardinals are now 4-11 while the Lions sit at 7-8. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Lamar is 13th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.2 on average. Southeastern Louisiana has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lions are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Lamar have won four out of their last seven games against Southeastern Louisiana.
- Dec 29, 2020 - Lamar 74 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 64
- Dec 18, 2019 - Lamar 79 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 73
- Jan 16, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 76 vs. Lamar 69
- Jan 10, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 63 vs. Lamar 58
- Mar 08, 2017 - Lamar 77 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Lamar 74 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 54
- Jan 18, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 98 vs. Lamar 70