Who's Playing

Lamar @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: Lamar 4-11; Southeastern Louisiana 7-8

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions are set to square off in a Southland matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at University Center. Southeastern Louisiana will be strutting in after a victory while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a defeat.

2023 "welcomed" Lamar with an 81-55 beatdown courtesy of the New Orleans Privateers on Thursday.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Southeastern Louisiana and the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Southeastern Louisiana wrapped it up with a 71-59 win at home.

Lamar is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Lamar's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Cardinals are now 4-11 while the Lions sit at 7-8. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Lamar is 13th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.2 on average. Southeastern Louisiana has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Lamar have won four out of their last seven games against Southeastern Louisiana.