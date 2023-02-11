Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: Nicholls State 12-11; Southeastern Louisiana 14-11

What to Know

Get ready for a Southland battle as the Southeastern Louisiana Lions and the Nicholls State Colonels will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Center. Nicholls State will be strutting in after a victory while Southeastern Louisiana will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for the Lions as they fell 69-66 to the McNeese State Cowboys on Thursday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Southeastern Louisiana had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, everything went Nicholls State's way against the New Orleans Privateers on Thursday as they made off with an 84-59 win.

In the teams' previous meeting last December, Southeastern Louisiana lost to the Colonels on the road by a decisive 88-73 margin. Maybe Southeastern Louisiana will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls State both have eight wins in their last 16 games.