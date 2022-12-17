Who's Playing

Troy @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: Troy 7-4; Southeastern Louisiana 5-6

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions will take on the Troy Trojans at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Center. Southeastern Louisiana is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Lions ended up a good deal behind the Nicholls State Colonels when they played on Thursday, losing 88-73.

Meanwhile, Troy was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They made easy work of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday and carried off an 87-64 victory.

Troy's win lifted them to 7-4 while Southeastern Louisiana's loss dropped them down to 5-6. We'll see if the Trojans can repeat their recent success or if Southeastern Louisiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.