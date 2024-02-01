Who's Playing
N. Dak. State Bison @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits
Current Records: N. Dak. State 9-12, Southern Dak. St. 12-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the N. Dak. State Bison and the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Frost Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Last Thursday, the Bison came up short against the Tommies and fell 79-66.
Despite their loss, N. Dak. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Noah Feddersen, who scored 20 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Feddersen has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Boden Skunberg, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Southern Dak. St. unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 87-82 to the Golden Eagles. Southern Dak. St. didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Bison have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-12 record this season. As for the Jackrabbits, their loss dropped their record down to 12-10.
Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Dak. State just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Southern Dak. St. struggles in that department as they've made 48.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
N. Dak. State beat Southern Dak. St. 89-79 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Will N. Dak. State repeat their success, or does Southern Dak. St. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Southern Dak. St. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Dak. State.
- Mar 06, 2023 - N. Dak. State 89 vs. Southern Dak. St. 79
- Feb 04, 2023 - Southern Dak. St. 90 vs. N. Dak. State 85
- Jan 05, 2023 - N. Dak. State 65 vs. Southern Dak. St. 59
- Mar 08, 2022 - Southern Dak. St. 75 vs. N. Dak. State 69
- Jan 29, 2022 - Southern Dak. St. 80 vs. N. Dak. State 76
- Dec 30, 2021 - Southern Dak. St. 90 vs. N. Dak. State 86
- Feb 20, 2021 - N. Dak. State 84 vs. Southern Dak. St. 82
- Feb 19, 2021 - Southern Dak. St. 68 vs. N. Dak. State 67
- Dec 10, 2020 - Southern Dak. St. 77 vs. N. Dak. State 75
- Feb 27, 2020 - N. Dak. State 71 vs. Southern Dak. St. 69