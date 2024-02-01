Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits

Current Records: N. Dak. State 9-12, Southern Dak. St. 12-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the N. Dak. State Bison and the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Frost Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Thursday, the Bison came up short against the Tommies and fell 79-66.

Despite their loss, N. Dak. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Noah Feddersen, who scored 20 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Feddersen has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Boden Skunberg, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Southern Dak. St. unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 87-82 to the Golden Eagles. Southern Dak. St. didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bison have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-12 record this season. As for the Jackrabbits, their loss dropped their record down to 12-10.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Dak. State just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Southern Dak. St. struggles in that department as they've made 48.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Dak. State beat Southern Dak. St. 89-79 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Will N. Dak. State repeat their success, or does Southern Dak. St. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Dak. State.