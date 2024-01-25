Who's Playing
UMKC Roos @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits
Current Records: UMKC 8-12, Southern Dak. St. 11-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
What to Know
Southern Dak. St. is 9-1 against UMKC since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Frost Arena. Southern Dak. St. will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
On Saturday, the Jackrabbits strolled past the Coyotes with points to spare, taking the game 73-55.
Meanwhile, the Roos had just enough and edged the Mavericks out 74-72 on Saturday.
The Jackrabbits have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 11-9 record this season. As for the Roos, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-12.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Southern Dak. St. just can't miss this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UMKC, though, as they've only made 42% of their shots per game this season. Given Southern Dak. St.'s sizeable advantage in that area, UMKC will need to find a way to close that gap.
Southern Dak. St. took their win against UMKC when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 73-50. Will Southern Dak. St. repeat their success, or does UMKC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Southern Dak. St. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UMKC.
- Feb 23, 2023 - Southern Dak. St. 73 vs. UMKC 50
- Jan 30, 2023 - Southern Dak. St. 67 vs. UMKC 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - Southern Dak. St. 86 vs. UMKC 75
- Dec 20, 2021 - Southern Dak. St. 89 vs. UMKC 57
- Feb 27, 2021 - Southern Dak. St. 89 vs. UMKC 77
- Feb 26, 2021 - Southern Dak. St. 67 vs. UMKC 49
- Nov 28, 2018 - Southern Dak. St. 75 vs. UMKC 47
- Dec 22, 2017 - Southern Dak. St. 85 vs. UMKC 60
- Dec 03, 2016 - Southern Dak. St. 77 vs. UMKC 68
- Nov 28, 2015 - UMKC 64 vs. Southern Dak. St. 57