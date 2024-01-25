Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits

Current Records: UMKC 8-12, Southern Dak. St. 11-9

Southern Dak. St. is 9-1 against UMKC since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Frost Arena. Southern Dak. St. will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, the Jackrabbits strolled past the Coyotes with points to spare, taking the game 73-55.

Meanwhile, the Roos had just enough and edged the Mavericks out 74-72 on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 11-9 record this season. As for the Roos, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Southern Dak. St. just can't miss this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UMKC, though, as they've only made 42% of their shots per game this season. Given Southern Dak. St.'s sizeable advantage in that area, UMKC will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Dak. St. took their win against UMKC when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 73-50. Will Southern Dak. St. repeat their success, or does UMKC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UMKC.