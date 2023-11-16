Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Chicago State 1-3, Southern Illinois 2-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars will head out on the road to face off against the Southern Illinois Salukis at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Banterra Center. Chicago State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up seven turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored Chicago State on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Matadors. Chicago State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, everything went the Salukis' way against the Royals on Friday as the Salukis made off with a 91-68 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for Southern Illinois.

Southern Illinois can attribute much of their success to Xavier Johnson, who earned 21 points along with 7 assists. Another player making a difference was Scottie Ebube, who earned 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Matadors' win bumped their season record to 2-1 while the Cougars' defeat dropped theirs to 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Chicago State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Chicago State came up short against Southern Illinois in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 63-52. Can Chicago State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.