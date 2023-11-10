Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Queens 0-1, Southern Illinois 1-0

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

The Queens Royals will head out on the road to face off against the Southern Illinois Salukis at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Banterra Center. Queens might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Monday.

Queens had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 89-73 bruising from the Thundering Herd.

Meanwhile, Southern Illinois gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They put a hurting on the Thorobreds at home to the tune of 88-57. With Southern Illinois ahead 44-19 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Queens' loss dropped their record to 0-1, while Southern Illinois' victory pushed their record up to 1-0.