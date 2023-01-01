Who's Playing

Belmont @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Belmont 9-5; Southern Illinois 10-4

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis will be returning home after a two-game road trip. SIU and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at Banterra Center. The Salukis are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday SIU proved too difficult a challenge. SIU snuck past MSU with a 63-57 victory. SIU's forward Marcus Domask did his thing and posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards in addition to six assists.

Meanwhile, Belmont ultimately received the gift of a 63-60 win from a begrudging Bradley squad this past Wednesday. Forward Drew Friberg was the offensive standout of the contest for the Bruins, shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points and six rebounds.

The Salukis are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped SIU to 10-4 and Belmont to 9-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when SIU and Belmont clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Salukis are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.