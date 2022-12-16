Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Chicago State 3-9; Southern Illinois 7-4

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis will stay at home another game and welcome the Chicago State Cougars at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 16 at Banterra Center. The Salukis should still be feeling good after a win, while Chicago State will be looking to get back in the win column.

SIU was fully in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Lincoln (MO) Blue Tigers 88-51 at home.

Meanwhile, Chicago State was just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 66-65 to the Murray State Racers. Guard Elijah Weaver had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

SIU is now 7-4 while Chicago State sits at 3-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Salukis are 41st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15 on average. The Cougars have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 30th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.