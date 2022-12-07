Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Indiana State 8-1; Southern Illinois 5-3

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores lost both of their matches to the Southern Illinois Salukis last season on scores of 55-63 and 72-76, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Sycamores and SIU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Banterra Center. Indiana State should still be riding high after a big victory, while SIU will be looking to get back in the win column.

Everything went Indiana State's way against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday as they made off with an 88-61 win. Indiana State's guard Courvoisier McCauley was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 30 points and seven boards.

Meanwhile, the game between SIU and the Saint Louis Billikens this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Salukis falling 85-72. Despite the defeat, SIU got a solid performance out of guard Xavier Johnson, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six steals.

The Sycamores are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Indiana State's victory brought them up to 8-1 while SIU's loss pulled them down to 5-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Indiana State enters the matchup with 84.1 points per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Salukis are stumbling into the contest with the 44th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Salukis are a 4.5-point favorite against the Sycamores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Illinois have won ten out of their last 14 games against Indiana State.