Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Southern Illinois

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans and the Southern Illinois Salukis are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Banterra Center. Little Rock struggled last season, ending up 9-19. Meanwhile, SIU was on the positive side of .500 (16-15) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

Two last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Trojans allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 47.10% from the floor, which was the seventh highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. SIU's defense has more to brag about, as they they were 16th best (top 5%) in points allowed per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season giving up only 61.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Series History

Little Rock won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.