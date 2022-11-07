Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Southern Illinois

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis and the Little Rock Trojans will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Banterra Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Salukis were on the positive side of .500 (16-15) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, Little Rock struggled last year, ending up 9-19.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: SIU was 16th best (top 5%) in points allowed per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season giving up only 61.4 on average. Less enviably, Little Rocks allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 47.10% from the floor, which was the seventh highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news for Little Rock, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

SIU has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Salukis are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Salukis slightly, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Little Rock won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.