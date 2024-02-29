Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: Lindenwood 8-21, Southern Indiana 8-21

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Southern Indiana is heading back home. They and the Lindenwood Lions will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Screaming Eagles Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Screaming Eagles came up short against the Leathernecks and fell 82-76. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Southern Indiana in their matchups with the Leathernecks: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight loss. They fell 82-73 to the Trojans. Lindenwood found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 23.2% worse than the opposition.

The Screaming Eagles have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-21 record this season. As for the Lions, they dropped their record down to 8-21 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home.

Southern Indiana was able to grind out a solid win over the Lions in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 73-62. Will Southern Indiana repeat their success, or do the Lions have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Indiana has won all of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last year.