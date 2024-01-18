Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: Little Rock 8-10, Southern Indiana 5-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Southern Indiana will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Screaming Eagles Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Thursday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Screaming Eagles had to settle for a 67-64 loss against the Cougars. Southern Indiana has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Little Rock and UT Martin couldn't quite live up to the 172.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Trojans fell 77-72 to the Skyhawks on Saturday.

The Screaming Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 5-13. As for the Trojans, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season.

Southern Indiana won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, slipping by Little Rock 82-81. Will Southern Indiana repeat their success, or does Little Rock have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Little Rock is a 3.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Southern Indiana has won both of the games they've played against Little Rock in the last year.