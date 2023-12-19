Who's Playing

St. Francis III Fighting Saints @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: St. Francis III 0-1, Southern Indiana 2-9

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

What to Know

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles will be home for the holidays to greet the St. Francis III Fighting Saints at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Screaming Eagles Arena. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Southern Indiana was expected to have a tough go of it last Saturday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 98-54 defeat at the hands of the Sycamores. Southern Indiana was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-25.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Southern Indiana struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

St. Francis III kicked off their season on the road back in November and hit a couple of potholes. They received a tough blow as they fell 72-56 to the Phoenix.

The Screaming Eagles bumped their record down to 2-9 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.7 points per game. As for the Fighting Saints, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.