Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 10-11, Southern Indiana 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Arena. The Golden Eagles pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1.5-point favorite Screaming Eagles.

Tennessee Tech can't be too worried about heading out to take on Southern Indiana: they just beat Morehead State at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Tennessee Tech walked away with a 72-64 victory over Morehead State on Thursday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 135.5 point over/under.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana was just a bucket shy of victory on Tuesday and fell 66-65 to Morehead State.

Tennessee Tech's win bumped their record up to 10-11. As for Southern Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to 9-12.

While only Tennessee Tech took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Southern Indiana is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Tennessee Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Southern Indiana in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 68-64 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Southern Indiana is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Southern Indiana.