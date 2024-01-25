Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: Western Illinois 12-7, Southern Indiana 5-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.25

What to Know

Southern Indiana will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles and the Western Illinois Leathernecks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Screaming Eagles Arena. Southern Indiana is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, the Screaming Eagles came up short against the Eagles and fell 81-70. Southern Indiana has struggled against Morehead State recently, as their game on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Southern Indiana struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, Western Illinois' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 58-57 to the Tigers. Western Illinois didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Screaming Eagles' loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 5-15. As for the Leathernecks, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Indiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Illinois (currently ranked first in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Southern Indiana came up short against Western Illinois in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 86-78. Will Southern Indiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Western Illinois is a slight 2-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leathernecks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

Western Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.