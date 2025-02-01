Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Georgia Southern 11-10, Southern Miss 9-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Thursday, Georgia Southern couldn't handle Troy and fell 81-74. The Eagles have struggled against the Trojans recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, Georgia Southern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Arkansas State by a score of 81-68. The Golden Eagles have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Georgia Southern's loss dropped their record down to 11-10. As for Southern Miss, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-13.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Southern has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Georgia Southern's way against Southern Miss in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as Georgia Southern made off with an 88-67 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia Southern since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Miss and Georgia Southern both have 1 win in their last 2 games.