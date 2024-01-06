Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: James Madison 14-0, Southern Miss 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the James Madison Dukes are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Reed Green Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Southern Miss proved on Thursday. They rang in the new year with a 79-73 win over the Panthers. The win was just what Southern Miss needed coming off of a 88-67 defeat in their prior match.

Meanwhile, James Madison put another one in the bag on Thursday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Ragin Cajuns by a score of 68-61. Despite the win, that was the fewest points James Madison has scored all season.

James Madison's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Terrence Edwards Jr., who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Noah Freidel, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds.

The victory got the Golden Eagles back to even at 7-7. As for the Dukes, they pushed their record up to 14-0 with that victory, which was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Southern Miss was able to grind out a solid win over James Madison in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 83-70. Will Southern Miss repeat their success, or does James Madison have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.