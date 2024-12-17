Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Lamar 5-5, Southern Miss 4-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Lamar is 0-5 against Southern Miss since December of 2020 but things could change on Tuesday. The Lamar Cardinals will be staying on the road to face off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET at Reed Green Coliseum. The Cardinals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.3 points per game this season.

Lamar is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 145, but even that wound up being too high. They took their game on Saturday with ease, bagging a 74-45 victory over Louisiana. The Cardinals have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 29 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss was supposed to stomp Ole Miss on Saturday (they were favored by 23.5 points), but Ole Miss wouldn't allow it. Southern Miss was completely outmatched by Ole Miss on the road and fell 77-46. The match marked the Golden Eagles' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Denijay Harris, who posted 16 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks.

Lamar's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 5-5. As for Southern Miss, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Lamar has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Lamar couldn't quite finish off Southern Miss in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 and fell 82-79. Can Lamar avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Miss has won all of the games they've played against Lamar in the last 4 years.