Utah Valley Wolverines @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Utah Valley 2-1, Southern Miss 2-1

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Flagler Gymnasium -- St. Augustine, Florida

The Utah Valley Wolverines' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at Flagler Gymnasium. Utah Valley might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Wolverines lost to the 49ers on the road by a decisive 62-45 margin.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.9% better than the opposition, a fact Southern Miss proved on Wednesday. They steamrolled past the Gold Rush 76-45 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 41-20.

The Wolverines' loss dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Golden Eagles, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Sunday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Utah Valley have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been even better at 46.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.