Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Georgia Southern 14-14; Southern Miss 23-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.

There's no need to mince words: the Golden Eagles lost to the South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 85-54.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 84-83 to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Southern Miss is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Southern Miss is now 23-5 while Georgia Southern sits at 14-14. The Golden Eagles don't typically stay down for long -- they're 4-0 after losses this season -- so the Eagles (8-5 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 8-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.