Watch Southern Miss vs. Gonzaga: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Southern Miss (home) vs. No. 8 Gonzaga (away)

Current Records: Southern Miss 2-3; Gonzaga 6-0

What to Know

The #8 Gonzaga Bulldogs will square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Zags are coming into the matchup hot, not having lost a matchup yet.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Bulldogs coming into their game against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Saturday, the team laid those doubts to rest. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, Zags took down Cal State Bakersfield 77-49. F Filip Petrusev and F Killian Tillie were among the main playmakers for Zags as the former had 15 points along with seven rebounds and the latter had 13 points.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss didn't have too much trouble with the William Carey Crusaders as they won 83-64.

This next contest looks promising for the Bulldogs, who are favored by a full 24.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 6-0 and Southern Miss to 2-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bulldogs and the Golden Eagles clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.