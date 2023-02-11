Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 11-15; Southern Miss 22-4

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

The Golden Eagles strolled past the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 82-71.

Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe came up short against the App. State Mountaineers on Thursday, falling 52-45.

Southern Miss' win brought them up to 22-4 while Louisiana-Monroe's defeat pulled them down to 11-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: Southern Miss have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.50%, which places them 34th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Warhawks have only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern Miss have won two out of their last three games against Louisiana-Monroe.