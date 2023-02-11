Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ Southern Miss
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 11-15; Southern Miss 22-4
What to Know
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.
The Golden Eagles strolled past the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 82-71.
Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe came up short against the App. State Mountaineers on Thursday, falling 52-45.
Southern Miss' win brought them up to 22-4 while Louisiana-Monroe's defeat pulled them down to 11-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: Southern Miss have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.50%, which places them 34th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Warhawks have only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southern Miss have won two out of their last three games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Southern Miss 65 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 60
- Dec 18, 2021 - Louisiana-Monroe 74 vs. Southern Miss 65
- Dec 19, 2020 - Southern Miss 60 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 47