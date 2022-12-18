Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Southern Miss

Current Records: McNeese State 3-8; Southern Miss 10-1

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will take on the McNeese State Cowboys at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Golden Eagles were the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They made easy work of the Lamar Cardinals on Tuesday and carried off a 91-65 win.

Meanwhile, McNeese State came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Thursday, falling 78-70.

Southern Miss' victory brought them up to 10-1 while McNeese State's loss pulled them down to 3-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Southern Miss comes into the matchup boasting the 19th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.1. Less enviably, the Cowboys are 356th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.