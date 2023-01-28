Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 11-11; Southern Miss 18-4

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

The Golden Eagles didn't have too much trouble with the Arkansas State Red Wolves at home on Thursday as they won 73-57.

Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Georgia Southern Eagles 70-67.

Southern Miss is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (9-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Southern Miss to 18-4 and Texas State-San Marcos to 11-11. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 8-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.