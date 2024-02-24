Who's Playing
Grambling Tigers @ Southern U. Jaguars
Current Records: Grambling 13-13, Southern U. 16-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Grambling is 8-2 against the Jaguars since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at F.G. Clark Activity Center. Grambling is looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.
Even though Grambling has not done well against the Panthers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Tigers walked away with an 83-74 victory over the Panthers.
Meanwhile, Southern U. unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 68-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.
The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 13-13 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-10.
Grambling strolled past the Jaguars in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 79-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Grambling since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern U..
- Jan 20, 2024 - Grambling 79 vs. Southern U. 62
- Feb 18, 2023 - Grambling 69 vs. Southern U. 64
- Jan 14, 2023 - Southern U. 81 vs. Grambling 73
- Mar 10, 2022 - Grambling 60 vs. Southern U. 58
- Feb 19, 2022 - Grambling 61 vs. Southern U. 57
- Jan 15, 2022 - Grambling 83 vs. Southern U. 77
- Mar 11, 2021 - Grambling 72 vs. Southern U. 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Grambling 72 vs. Southern U. 69
- Jan 09, 2021 - Southern U. 61 vs. Grambling 55
- Feb 08, 2020 - Grambling 66 vs. Southern U. 62