Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Grambling 13-13, Southern U. 16-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Grambling is 8-2 against the Jaguars since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at F.G. Clark Activity Center. Grambling is looking to tack on another W to their five-game streak on the road.

Even though Grambling has not done well against the Panthers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Tigers walked away with an 83-74 victory over the Panthers.

Meanwhile, Southern U. unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 68-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 13-13 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-10.

Grambling strolled past the Jaguars in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 79-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Grambling since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern U..