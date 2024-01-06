Who's Playing
Texas So. Tigers @ Southern Utah Jaguars
Current Records: Texas So. 2-9, Southern Utah 6-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Southern Utah and Texas So. are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Center. The timing is sure in Southern Utah's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Texas So. has not had much luck on the away from home, with ten straight road losses dating back to last season.
Southern Utah scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 115-42 victory over the Royals. Considering Southern Utah has won four games by more than 24 points this season, Sunday's blowout was nothing new.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 17 more assists than your opponent, a fact Texas So. proved on Thursday. They claimed a resounding 108-72 victory over the Ambassadors at home. That 36 points margin sets a new team best for Texas So. this season.
The Jaguars are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 6-7 record this season. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 2-9.
Southern Utah came up short against Texas So. in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 79-68. Can Southern Utah avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Southern Utah and Texas So. both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 13, 2023 - Texas So. 79 vs. Southern Utah 68
- Jan 02, 2023 - Southern Utah 77 vs. Texas So. 76
- Feb 14, 2022 - Southern Utah 70 vs. Texas So. 58
- Jan 03, 2022 - Southern Utah 63 vs. Texas So. 50
- Mar 06, 2021 - Texas So. 80 vs. Southern Utah 74
- Mar 05, 2020 - Southern Utah 89 vs. Texas So. 74
- Jan 04, 2020 - Texas So. 77 vs. Southern Utah 68
- Mar 12, 2019 - Texas So. 80 vs. Southern Utah 70
- Mar 09, 2019 - Southern Utah 87 vs. Texas So. 77
- Jan 07, 2019 - Texas So. 77 vs. Southern Utah 67