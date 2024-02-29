Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 12-15, Southern Utah 9-18

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

What to Know

Abilene Chr. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at America First Event Center. Southern Utah took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Abilene Chr., who comes in off a win.

Even though Abilene Chr. has not done well against the Antelopes recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Wildcats walked away with a 79-73 victory over the Antelopes. That's two games straight that Abilene Chr. has won by exactly six points.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 90-85 to the Mavericks. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 12-15. As for the Thunderbirds, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-18 record this season.

Abilene Chr. lost to the Thunderbirds on the road by a decisive 82-67 margin when the teams last played back in January. Can Abilene Chr. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Utah has won both of the games they've played against Abilene Chr. in the last year.