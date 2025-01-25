Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Cal Baptist 9-10, Southern Utah 9-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Cal Baptist Lancers and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at America First Event Center. The Thunderbirds have the home-court advantage, but the Lancers are expected to win by five points.

The experts predicted Cal Baptist would be headed in after a victory, but Utah Valley made sure that didn't happen. Cal Baptist fell 74-69 to Utah Valley on Thursday.

Cal Baptist struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Utah Valley racked up 17.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah lost to Grand Canyon at home by a decisive 74-59 margin on Thursday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Thunderbirds in their matchups with the Antelopes: they've now lost six in a row.

Cal Baptist now has a losing record at 9-10. As for Southern Utah, they now also have a losing record at 9-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Cal Baptist has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Cal Baptist was able to grind out a solid win over Southern Utah when the teams last played back in January of 2024, winning 83-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal Baptist since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a 5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lancers, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Utah and Cal Baptist both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.