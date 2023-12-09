Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Idaho State 4-5, Southern Utah 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

What to Know

Southern Utah is 9-1 against Idaho State since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will be playing at home against the Idaho State Bengals at 8:30 p.m. ET at America First Event Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Utes by a score of 88-86. Even though they lost, Southern Utah's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.8 points per game (they're now ranked 154th in scoring overall).

Despite their defeat, Southern Utah saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Braden Housley, who scored 23 points along with 5 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Dominique Ford, who scored 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Bengals came up short against the Bulldogs on Tuesday and fell 79-67.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Brayden Parker, who scored 21 points along with 5 rebounds. Kiree Huie was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 7 rebounds.

The last time the Thunderbirds won on the road was back last Saturday. Having now lost five straight away matchups, they've bumped their record down to 2-6. As for the Bengals, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Southern Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Currently 5-2 against the spread, they have been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Idaho State is only 2-5 ATS.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Utah have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Idaho State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Southern Utah is a 4.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.