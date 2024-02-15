Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Seattle 14-10, Southern Utah 9-15

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

Seattle has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at America First Event Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The matchup between Seattle and the Texans on Saturday hardly resembled the 67-47 effort from their previous meeting. The Redhawks fell 82-77 to the Texans. Seattle didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Southern Utah lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They took a serious blow against the Antelopes, falling 94-65. Southern Utah has struggled against the Antelopes recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Redhawks' loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-10. As for the Thunderbirds, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-15 record this season.

Seattle was able to grind out a solid win over the Thunderbirds in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 73-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seattle since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Seattle has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Southern Utah.