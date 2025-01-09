Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Tarleton State 6-10, Southern Utah 8-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.15

What to Know

Tarleton State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at America First Event Center. The Texans pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 7.5-point favorite Thunderbirds.

Tarleton State is headed into the match having just posted their closest victory since November 30, 2024 on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past UT Arlington 77-74.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 82-71 loss to Grand Canyon.

Tarleton State's victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-10. As for Southern Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-7.

While only Tarleton State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Southern Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Tarleton State might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Tarleton State beat Southern Utah 88-83 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Will Tarleton State repeat their success, or does Southern Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Utah is a big 7.5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Southern Utah and Tarleton State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.