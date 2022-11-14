Who's Playing
Bethesda @ Southern Utah
What to Know
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds are 5-0 against the Bethesda Flames since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Thunderbirds will stay at home another game and welcome Bethesda at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at America First Event Center. Southern Utah should still be riding high after a victory, while Bethesda will be looking to get back in the win column.
The sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown Southern Utah laid on the Saint Katherine College Firebirds.
Meanwhile, Bethesda has to be hurting after a devastating 90-68 defeat at the hands of the San Jose State Spartans this past Saturday.
Bethesda's loss took them down to 0-0 while Southern Utah's win pulled them up to 2-1. We'll see if the Flames can steal the Thunderbirds' luck or if Southern Utah records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southern Utah have won all of the games they've played against Bethesda in the last eight years.
- Nov 09, 2021 - Southern Utah 116 vs. Bethesda 74
- Dec 21, 2020 - Southern Utah 96 vs. Bethesda 57
- Dec 18, 2020 - Southern Utah 98 vs. Bethesda 64
- Nov 05, 2019 - Southern Utah 110 vs. Bethesda 66
- Nov 18, 2016 - Southern Utah 108 vs. Bethesda 92