Who's Playing

Bethesda @ Southern Utah

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds are 5-0 against the Bethesda Flames since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Thunderbirds will stay at home another game and welcome Bethesda at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at America First Event Center. Southern Utah should still be riding high after a victory, while Bethesda will be looking to get back in the win column.

The sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown Southern Utah laid on the Saint Katherine College Firebirds.

Meanwhile, Bethesda has to be hurting after a devastating 90-68 defeat at the hands of the San Jose State Spartans this past Saturday.

Bethesda's loss took them down to 0-0 while Southern Utah's win pulled them up to 2-1. We'll see if the Flames can steal the Thunderbirds' luck or if Southern Utah records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern Utah have won all of the games they've played against Bethesda in the last eight years.