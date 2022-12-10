Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ Southern Utah

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 4-5; Southern Utah 6-4

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will take on the Cal State Fullerton Titans at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Southern Utah should still be riding high after a victory, while Cal State Fullerton will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Thunderbirds simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the West Coast Baptist Eagles at home 120-49.

Meanwhile, the Titans received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 64-50 to the USC Trojans. Guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (17 points) was the top scorer for Cal State Fullerton.

Southern Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Southern Utah is now 6-4 while Cal State Fullerton sits at 4-5. The Thunderbirds are 3-2 after wins this season, and the Titans are 1-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $300.00

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a 4.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal State Fullerton have won both of the games they've played against Southern Utah in the last eight years.